Get Ready For A Roller Coaster Of Temperature Swings

Hope everyone had an enjoyable, food-filled Thanksgiving and is enjoying time off!

Couldn’t have asked for a better Thanksgiving across the area, temperatures were in the upper 50s to low 60s under sunny skies. Far cry from what folks in the Northeast are experiencing with temperatures in the 10s & 20s.

Now it’s time for shopping and leftovers…

A gloomy Black Friday is upon us, a tad cooler than yesterday, but still a mild day with highs in the mid 50s, a breezy day overall with winds gusting to 25mph. Rain will overspread the region late this afternoon-evening. Steadiest rainfall looks to occur after 6PM, not expecting heavy rainfall, light to moderate with amounts ranging 0.20″-0.35″ across the area.

The weekend will be mild, after a few lingering showers/drizzle and clouds, gradual clearing by Saturday afternoon, turning pleasant with highs around 60. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and windy conditions ahead of an area of low pressure that will work into the area late in the day. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 60s with winds gusting to 40mph. Most of the day appears dry, showers will move in late in the day, as the low strengthens and pulls northeast colder air will filter into the area. The heaviest moisture may stay north of the Tri-State depending on the exact track of the low. Heavy snow will break out in Northern Illinois and Northern Indiana. Expecting mainly a rain event here in the region at this time.

It’s possible depending on how much moisture remains in the region, rain could change to a wintry mix/snow. Not expecting any accumulation at this point. Again in looks like the bulk of the moisture will miss the region. We will continue to monitor.

However the story will be the falling temperatures, will likely see a 25-30 degree temperature drop across the Tri-State from Sunday Afternoon – Monday.

Dry colder weather to start next week with highs only in the 30s. Another system may spread a wintry mix to rain next Wednesday/Thursday.

