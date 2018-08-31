Get Your New Monte Skelton Album!

He’s one of the most beloved musicians in the Tri-State, and he’s got some exciting news…

Get the new Monte Skelton album, “My World”, tomorrow, at Front Porch Fest!

Catch him on the porch at 611 Southeast First Street, with special guests Maigyn Jackson, Justin Purdy and Eric Duke.

Attendance is free and open to the public of all ages!

CDs and digital download cards will be available for purchase at the event.

Press play on the video to get more info, like a pre-release party where you can hear the music first!

I’ll see all of you at Front Porch Fest.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments