Get NAPPY Tonight!

They’re an American Alternative Southern Rap Quartet best known for their hit singles “Po’ Folks”, “Awnaw”, and “Roun’ the Globe”…

You grew up to their Southern fried style, and they’re headed to Evansville!

You’ll recognize this face joining me via Skype, Fish Scales!

Press play to get the “Skinny” (see what I did there…) on being back in the studio, the new album, their beer, “Watermelon, Chiquen & Gritz”, and what to expect tonight.

The party starts at 10pm with Kelo kicking things off.

You can find tickets at Eventbrite, or go to Lamasco’s Facebook Page and find the event.

They’re $22, with a small fee for ordering online.

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to have a Nappy good time!





