Get to know the Otters: Media Day 2018

The Evansville Otters start the 2018 regular season Friday and took some time to talk with 44Sports ahead of opening night at Bosse Field.

There are several newcomers on the team, which results in some “rookie moments” over the course of the preseason and spring training.

However, that is not the only story coming out of the Evansville dugout.

The popular video game Fortnite made its rounds over the course of the offseason and some members of the team are all-in for the foreseeable future.

But above all, the Otters players preached unity ahead of the first game of the season.

First pitch against the Washington Wild Things is at 6:35 p.m. and fireworks will follow the game.

