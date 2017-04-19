Get to Know Harrison Football Coach Lane Oxley

Harrison’s new head football coach isn’t a Harrison guy. But, he is a family man.

JoJo Gentry sits with Oxley at Romain Stadium Wednesday to learn more about his roots.

JOJO: What led up to your decision of making the move to Harrison from being a teacher and varsity assistant football coach at Floyd Central?

LANE: Number one: opportunity. Opportunity to be the head football coach. Our team got moved here to regional for track and field a couple of years ago. We came to Romain Stadium, and it was wow…this is a very nice place. I have a lot of friends from this area who have been texting me. I’m pretty excited right now.

JOJO: This move for you is also very personal because you had spent nearly two decades making friends around the Floyd Central community. So, what’s this transition been like for you?

LANE: That’s one of the hardest things we are dealing with right now. My son is going to be a freshman. That’s a tough time to make a move like this. My youngest son, Levi….he struggled with it (the move) at first. But, he was very mature about it. He had tears in his eyes. He said, ‘Dad don’t let me talk you out of this because I’m crying right now or I’m emotional about this.’

JOJO: You were telling me a little bit off camera about your playing days at IU. You played there for four years, two of which you lettered. How would you describe your experience playing for the Hoosiers?

LANE: I played under Coach Bill Mallory. And he has been a tremendous impact on my on my life. He actually made a phone call here for me and was a very good reference for me and really powerful reference for me. Those guys helped shape a big part of my life. That’s something I decided to do when I was 23, 24-years-old is that I was going to be a head coach.

JOJO: So, Coach Mallory inspired you to become a coach?

LANE: Oh yeah! Indiana Football is why I’m doing what I’m doing.

