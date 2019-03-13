Get It Together: Naturally Green St. Patrick’s Day Treats

St. Patty’s Day is right around the corner. That means it’s time to get your green on, but that doesn’t mean you have to do it the fake way.

So Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with some naturally green St. Patrick’s Day treats that are dye-free.

Her first recipe is Zhoug which is like a type cilantro chutney. Allie says, “It’s a spicy green sauce made with cilantro and jalapeños. It has a million great uses, including eggs, tacos, meat, dips and roasted vegetables. You can swirl it into Greek yogurt or spoon over hummus for an easy dip with pita chips. Another idea is to serve it over fried or poached eggs for dinner or toss little potatoes in it before roasting.”

Zhoug Recipe:

4 medium cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 packed cups fresh cilantro (about 2 bunches, mostly leaves but skinny stems are ok)

4 medium jalapeños, seeds removed but reserved

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, more to taste

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Process all the ingredients except for the olive oil until finely chopped.

Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, scraping down the sides of the blender or food processor and blending again, until smooth

Her next naturally green recipe is avocado sauce. Allie says, “Serve it over zucchini noodles with sautéed spinach for extra green, garnish with more mint or basil. Top with toasted pine nuts for crunch, and a little parmesan if you’d like. You could also mix a little into some chopped hard boiled eggs and serve with herbs or sprouts in a green spinach wrap.”

Avocado Recipe:

For 1/2 lb pasta:

2 Avocados

3/4 C Fresh mint or basil

2 Cloves garlic

1/3 C Olive oil

1/3 C Reserved pasta water

1/2 tsp Red chile flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper

Blend in a food processor or blender until completely smooth

Another way to enjoy naturally green treats is by adding matcha to some of your favorite recipes. Allie says, “A fine green tea powder, rich in antioxidants. Mix it into cookies, make an iced matcha latte, or mix it with some tonic water or soda for a pretty green drink that’s NOT beer with food coloring in it.”

Allie suggests keeping it simple for the kids. Allie says, “Make a green fruit salad for their school party. Green apples, green grapes, and kiwi all mixed together in a bowl are a perfect healthy alternative to cupcakes, cookies, and other junk food.”

