Get In the Holiday Spirit with Gingerbread!

The holidays are about giving, twinkly lights, and that special Christmas tree smell…but you can’t forget about gingerbread houses!

The crew at Aurora gets us in the spirit every year with their Annual Gingerbread Competition.

The competition is coming up!

And there’s a lot going on with this event.



Calling all bakers and Gingerbread enthusiasts! Competitor registration is now open! Cash prizes are at stake for professional, amateur and youth divisions!

This fundraiser is a one-day event to support the organization’s mission to house our homeless.

The public is invited to watch the culinary challenge and vote for their favorite Gingerbread house by donating dollars and cents. Guests will also enjoy exciting holiday entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and a fun-filled kid’s gingerbread workshop!

Sign up and create something special, or just go to Aurora’s Gingerbread House Fundraiser.

The sweet smelling event is December 1st at Saint Vincent Manor.

It’s only five dollars a person or ten per family for all of this holiday fun.

And when you go, I’ll be your Emcee, so be sure to stop by and say hi!

Comments

comments