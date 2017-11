Home Entertainment Get Your Geek On At Evansville Comic And Collectibles Convention November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Entertainment, Evansville, Indiana

Get your geek on at the first-ever Evansville Comic and Collectibles Convention 2017. This event will feature a lot of merchandise with dozens of vendors, 20 to 30 artists, and new and classic toys and so much more.

It will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, November 18th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 with cash or $7 with a card. Children under 10 get in for free.

Comments

comments