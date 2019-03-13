Get Out and Have Fun With These Events Today!

March 13th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Today, you can head over to Willard Library for their “Read and Feed”…which is exactly what it sounds like!

At 3 pm, sample some winter treats with extra Vitamin C and read some excellent stories!

Or if you’re looking for some week-day grown up fun?


Myriad Brewing Company is kicking off their weekly board game night, tonight, with the tapping of a new brew.

Grab the board game you’re currently into and setup in the taproom.

Bring your crew or come alone and join a group.

It’s all about having fun, learning something new and meeting new people!

And…they re giving away a few $10 gift cards to participants…

All you have to do is throw your name in a bucket for a random drawing!

