Get Out and Have Fun With These Events Today!

Today, you can head over to Willard Library for their “Read and Feed”…which is exactly what it sounds like!

At 3 pm, sample some winter treats with extra Vitamin C and read some excellent stories!

Or if you’re looking for some week-day grown up fun?





Myriad Brewing Company is kicking off their weekly board game night, tonight, with the tapping of a new brew.

Grab the board game you’re currently into and setup in the taproom.

Bring your crew or come alone and join a group.

It’s all about having fun, learning something new and meeting new people!

And…they re giving away a few $10 gift cards to participants…

All you have to do is throw your name in a bucket for a random drawing!

