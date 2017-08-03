Germania Maennerchor’s Volkfest Kicks Off

German food, live music, beer gardens, and a whole lot of fun can only mean one thing – the Volksfest is back in Evansville.

Volksfest runs from Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th. This festival will run from 11 a.m. until Midnight each day.

There will be three bands at the festival, which include Rhine Valley Brass, Ratskeller Band, and The Cincinnati Schnapps Band.

For more information, visit Volksfest 2017.





