Germania Maennerchor in Evansville Presents Volksfest

Volksfest begins today at Germania Maennerchor in Evansville!

Evansville’s oldest surviving German singing group celebrates its Deutsch heritage each August with authentic German dancing, beer, food, and music. It’s whirlwind of food, music, and tradition that anyone can enjoy.

It kicks off today with a lunch at 11:00AM and will go until Saturday.

You must be 21 to enter after 2:30PM and have two pieces of ID. Saturday will have kids events starting at 11:30AM.

