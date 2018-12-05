Germania Maennechor Gearing Up for Christmas Performance

The Germania Maennerchor is celebrating Christmas a few weeks earlier than most people.

“Christmas at Germania,” a night filled with German cuisine, an original pageant, and choral music by men’s and women’s choirs, is taking place this weekend. Attendees can also enjoy some of their favorite Christmas songs sung in German.

The event is celebrated early in the month as a way to tie the group back to its German heritage. Glen Boberg, Germania Maennerchor Secretary, explains that Christmas in Germany takes place on December 6th, also known as Saint Nicholas Day.

The performance begins at 7:00PM on both December 7th and 8th at the Germania Maennerchor, located at 916 N Fulton Ave.

Reservations are recommended as seating is limited.

