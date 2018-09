The Annual Germania Herbstkonzert was held this evening.

Germania Herbstkonzert stands for Fall Concert in German. The annual event is a way to appreciate unforgettable music. The music was performed by Germania Mannerchor and Damenchor.

This year, Ladies Auxiliary presented a great cuisine to enjoy during the concert.

Admission was only $12 and was open the public. Dinner was included in the ticket price.

