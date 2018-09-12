44News | Evansville, IN

German Township Water District to Begin Planned Maintenance

September 12th, 2018 Indiana

Planned maintenance being done by the German Township Water District may effect some customers on September 13th.

Customers in the following areas may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption:

Highway 66 from Rexing Road West to Winterheimer Road including Dowen Road and Coachlite Drive.

The work is scheduled to begin at 8:00AM and will completed as quickly as possible.

A boil advisory for the areas affected will likely be issued following the completion of the work.

 

