German-inspired laundromat to open in Jasper

The Tri-State will soon be home to a brand new laundromat with a German-inspired name and some state of the art technology.

The Waschsalon Laundromat is set to open on the north side of Jasper, Tuesday, September 25, after a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

It’s owned by David and Amanda Bell, who say this will be Jasper’s only full card laundromat with 32 washers and 34 dryers. Inside, customers will find a serene and unique environment, with some personal touches, including homemade folding tables, made by the owner’s father. They also offer natural, biodegradable products that customers can buy inside the store.

It will be open 24 hours a day, Sunday through Thursday but will close for religious observation at sundown on Friday, and reopen at sundown on Saturday.

Customers can pay with a credit or debit card, or use a Fascard, which can be loaded at the laundromat and used at the machines. There’s also a Fascard app that the owners say is a convenient way to pay, but can also keep an eye on your belongings. If a customer starts their laundry and leaves to run errands, that app will also alert them if the door is open on their machines.

The Waschsalon will offer a drop off wash and fold service, which runs $1.25 per pound and has a 10 pound minimum. Prices will vary on other services and self-serve washing and drying runs between $2 and $9, depending on size. They offer large washers from 60 pounds to 80 pounds and high-efficiency machines, as well.

The first 40 customers will get a discount card, which can be used at other local businesses. The Waschsalon will also offer $1.00 wash loads in their energy efficient wash machines up until October 20, 2018.

