Gerling Law Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Martha Crosley November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A local lawyer filed a temporary restraining order against a woman accused of animal neglect and abuse. Neal Anderson of Gerling Law filed the order against Martha Crosley on behalf of “It Takes A Village Canine Rescue”.

Crosley pleaded guilty in September to animal cruelty charges. Authorities raided her home in February, removing almost 70 animals. The court gave her five of her 21 dogs back.

Anderson says he’s getting involved to show the community what can be done to keep these types of cases from happening again.

Crosley claims she was trying to make a sanctuary for elderly, sick, abused, and disabled dogs. She will have to complete 100 hours of community service as part of her sentence.



