Home Indiana Evansville Georgia Man Involved in Evansville Police Chase Sentenced to 7.5 Years July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A Georgia man involved in a high speed chase in Evansville will spend the next seven and a half years behind bars. Jordan Byrd was wanted out of DeKalb County, Georgia when he led police on a chase last October.

It started when officers tried to pull him over at Virginia and Cross Point Boulevard in Evansville. But he refused to stop.

As he led police on a chase, someone in the car tossed two guns out of the vehicle.

Byrd was charged for having a gun as a felon, and faced assault and robbery charges in Georgia.

He was on probation out of Georgia when the chase happened in Evansville last year.

Comments

comments