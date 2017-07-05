Georgia Man Involved in Evansville Police Chase Sentenced to 7.5 Years
A Georgia man involved in a high speed chase in Evansville will spend the next seven and a half years behind bars. Jordan Byrd was wanted out of DeKalb County, Georgia when he led police on a chase last October.
It started when officers tried to pull him over at Virginia and Cross Point Boulevard in Evansville. But he refused to stop.
As he led police on a chase, someone in the car tossed two guns out of the vehicle.
Byrd was charged for having a gun as a felon, and faced assault and robbery charges in Georgia.
He was on probation out of Georgia when the chase happened in Evansville last year.