Georgia Man Arrested in Kentucky Following Chase

A Georgia man is arrested in Kentucky after leading police on multiple chases. Kristopher Barker is facing charges of fleeing police in a vehicle and on foot. Sunday police tried to stop Barker in his pick-up after he was seen stealing a four wheeler near Highway 62 in Dawson Springs. Police say Barker fled through the area and lost police causing them to terminate the pursuit. An hour later detectives tracked down Barker in St. Charles where he then fled on foot. After a short pursuit he was caught and lodged into the Hopkins County Detention Center. Barker is facing a number of charges including reckless driving, evading police, and receiving stolen property.

