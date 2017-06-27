Home Kentucky George Tinsley to be Inducted into Small College Basketball Hall of Fame June 27th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports Pinterest

Former Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball standout George Tinsley will be inducted into the second class of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame, which was announced by the selection committee this morning.

The Second Annual SCB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with return to Evansville on November 2. Twelve new members will be honored.

Tinsley was the first National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II player to start and win three NCAA Championships, being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in 1969 and earning a spot on the All-Tournament team in 1968 and 1969. The NABC First-Team All-American started a record 20 consecutive NCAA tournament games from 1966 to 1969. Tinsley was a two-time Most Outstanding Player in the South Region and was named to the NCAA South Region All-Tournament team three times.

“I am honored to be elected to the Class of 2017 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame. I have been in fortunate to be inducted into six Hall of Fame, but this selected tops them all,” Tinsley said in a release. “It is a privilege to be chosen with these great players that I have admired up close and or played against during my career. This induction would not have happened had it not been for my coach, teammates and Kentucky Wesleyan College.”

Tinsley totaled 2,014 career points for a 16.9 average throughout 119 consecutive games. He also grabbed a school record 1,115 career rebounds, averaging 9.4 per game.

Following his junior season, Tinsley received an invitation to participate in the 1968 United States Olympic Trials. Kentucky Wesleyan retired his jersey number 50 after his senior year.

In 2004, the NCAA honored Tinsley with a spot on the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Championship 50th Anniversary Team. Tinsley also received the most fan votes for Kentucky Wesleyan’s All-Century Basketball Team in 2010. In 2011, Tinsley was inducted into the State of Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame and is the first Division II player to receive the honor.

The Small College Basketball Class of 2017 consists of the following members:

Zelmo Beaty, Player, Prairie View A&M

Walt Frazier, Player, Southern Illinois

Emil Liston, Contributor, Baker

Bob Love, Player, Southern

Coach Don Meyer, Coach, Hamline, David Lipscomb and Northern State

Coach Dave Robbins, Coach, Virginia Union

Jack Sikma, Player, Illinois Wesleyan

Elmore Smith, Player, Kentucky State

Jim Spivey, Player, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Rico Swanson, Player, Bethel (Ind.)

George Tinsley, Player, Kentucky Wesleyan

Al Tucker, Player, Oklahoma Baptist

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments