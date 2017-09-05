Home Illinois George Strait to Perform at Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert September 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Country music icon George Strait will perform at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, September 12th.

It’s part of a benefit for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Superstars Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert will join Strait for the concert.

A one hour benefit telethon headlined by Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will be simulcast next week at 7 p.m. on major networks including Fox and CBS.

The show will also be streamed live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.



