The man behind the Lady Aces spent over two decades with the team.

George Randolph brought them into the fast-pitch era and ended his career with a fourth place finish at the KHSAA State Softball Tournament.

Owensboro Catholic only missed the tourney five times in the 22 years Randolph was coach and instilled a culture of success and hard work.

The program will miss his longtime guidance, but is ready to compete for years to come.

