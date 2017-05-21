The George Family Shows Kindness in the Community

An Evansville family is returning the favor after years of support from Easterseals. The George family is paying it forward with their annual lemonaid stand. The family is showing their kindness in the community by helping other individuals with disabilities reach their goals.

Owen George is about to be a senior in high school, but he has already achieved so much for himself and other people. Owen was born with Spina Bifida, and even before he was born his parent knew he would need Easterseals.

“Easterseals has been a part of my life since I was 4 weeks old, and they’ve just helped me become more independent with my disability,” said Owen.

17 years later Owen’s parents, Art and Mindy George, are still amazed by what Easterseals has helped him accomplish.

Art George said, “We’ve watched him progress and develop and become more independent and just do things that when he was born we never thought he’d probably be able to do.”

“At one point he was walking without canes. He could walk down the hallway and stuff when we were always told he would never be able to,” Mindy said.

12 years ago the George family took over the Easterseals lemonaid stand as a way to return the favor.

“They’ve given back to me and helped me with independence. I kind of feel like I need to say thanks to them, and this is my way of doing that, giving back,” Owen said.

The George family raised almost $5,000 through last year’s lemonaid stand, which provides more than 100 therapy sessions to families that cannot afford it.

More than $65,000 has gone directly to Easterseals since the lemonaid stand started, but the George family’s kindness and passion has allowed the lemonade stand to grow.

“Everyone loves working with Owen, Art, Mindy and Alex, and giving back to Easterseals through their event,” said Pam Kirk.

They aren’t just raising money…they are also raising awareness and inspiring others by sharing their story.

“He’s a great reminder to people that individuals with disabilities, there’s really no stopping what they can accomplish,” Kirk said, “as long as they have the support of the community and places like Easterseals.”

It may be a lot of work, but the George family gets to see their work pay off first-hand.

“Watching other kids in here do therapy, it’s just fulfilling to see kids working hard, trying to reach a goal,” said Art, “attain something that…it’s difficult, yet the therapists here are so wonderful that they make reaching that goal seem fun.”

The George family hopes to give other individuals the same support that Owen has received through this year’s lemonaid stand on Friday, June 16th.

