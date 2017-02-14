Home Sports Gentry Promoted To Sports Director At 44News February 14th, 2017 Warren Korff Sports Pinterest

Jojo Gentry has taken over the reigns of the 44News Sports Department.

Jojo has been with 44News as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor since the station returned news to the air in August 2015. Since that time Gentry has covered numerous local, regional, and national sporting events including high school football, University of Evansville basketball, and the Indianapolis 500. She was also covering Olympic gold medalist Lilly King long before the finger wag seen around the world.

“She has been able to connect with viewers in a special way,” said news director Warren Korff. “Viewers like her, they like her style, and they like what she provides in her sports casts and sports reports. She deserves a chance to take her talents to the next level, and we are glad she will be leading our sports department.”

In addition to her management role as sports director, Gentry will anchor the Monday – Friday sports casts on CBS44 and on FOX44, and she will continue to report on various athletic events in the area.

Jojo is a native of Anderson, Indiana, and a graduate of Butler University.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN.

