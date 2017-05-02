GENTRY: Cody Zeller has “finally made it” to IU’s graduation

It may have taken six years, but Washington native Cody Zeller will graduate from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business on Friday.

The 24-year-old left Bloomington after competing under Tom Crean for two seasons to play in the NBA. Zeller told 44Sports he was 33 credits from graduating with a degree when he left IU to play in the pros in 2013. He’s played for Charlotte ever since.

Now, Zeller will finish what he started – earning his degree. He graduated from Washington High School with one A-minus and a 3.98 GPA in 2011.

Zeller speaks with Sports Director JoJo Gentry about his excitement of coming home to graduate with a business degree from IU.



