Gentlemen and Scholars Return!

They draw BIG crowds in the area for their funky Southern Rock stylings, but that’s not how they got started…

We started in 2006. We were like a pop/punk band, at first. And we were kind of changing styles…

Music critics and album reviewers agree that this band’s style is undefinable, reaching across several genres.

Will the actual band fare better at describing their sound?

I don’t know that you can. It’s ever evolving for sure. Yeah, I mean we try to go out of our way to make sure that it always feels natural to us, it all sounds like us, but…at the core it’s Rock and Roll music. …We all came up on the Pop/Punk era, when that was really big; but there’s lots of Folk influences…there’s Pop influences…

We don’t play, like, “Pop Music”, but we have really catchy hooks, and stuff like that, that stem from that. And there’s a lot of Soul. From record to record, as a whole, I think we maintain a consistent vibe on each track to where you can hear it and say, ‘Oh, that’s Gentlemen and Scholars’.

I noticed when they dropped off of the Live Music Planet, so where have they been?

We took eight months off without playing a single note together. Eight months as a band, without playing anything, to build this studio; and we learned how to be construction workers basically. More than that, we learned how to work together outside of music. The studio is probably our biggest accomplishment.

That was the diving off point where we said, ‘Okay look, this is the first major actual thing we’re going to be doing to start giving the business we’re developing here, you know, up and off the ground’.

I got to listen to some of the newly mastered tracks, and?

I love their older albums…and still a fan!

Catch them at Lamasco Bar & Grill tonight!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments