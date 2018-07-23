Generations Behind The 4-H Fair

Planning for the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair takes up a lot of time for the Vice President of the fairgrounds, Jeff Ziliak, but it became a family affair when his kids and wife decided to join.

Ziliak says, “Whether it’s running a stand or just putting straw bales around the track for the go-cart races or getting the parking markers lined up, they’re all out here somewhere doing something on the fairgrounds.”

Jeff and his wife Laura have been fair members for nearly twenty years and always knew it was a tradition they wanted to start with their children from the beginning.

Laura says, “I can remember doing the projects and the excitement of seeing how you did and getting those projects completed. I was never involved with animals or had any part of livestock, but since we married and the kids growing up on a farm, livestock was going to be a big part of the fair for them and that’s what they enjoy most.”

The Ziliak’s youngest and their last child to participate in the 4H, but being the youngest can have its perks.

Eli Ziliak says, “It really helps out because I’ve watched them and how they do things and pretty much have everything down to a science now.”

Comments

comments