General Manager of Evansville DoubleTree Resigns

The general manager of an Evansville hotel will be resigning.

Tracy Wiley will be leaving Evansville Downtown DoubleTree Hotel at the end of August. He says he is moving on to another opportunity and that he had an awesome time serving as the general manager.

Wiley was hired to be the manager during the construction of the hotel. The hotel officially opened in February of this year.

Ambridge Hospitality, administrator of DoubleTree, will be searching for someone new to replace him.

