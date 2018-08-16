Home Indiana General Electric Responds to Concerns of Potentially Contaminated Soil August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

General Electric is responding to concerns over potentially contaminated groundwater and soil surrounding a vacant plant in Tell City.

In July, GE told Tell City residents near its small motors plant that trichloroethene had been found on the property, and more testing is needed to be done. People had a chance to share their stories and concerns with state lawmakers this past weekend, and now GE is responding.

The company released sent 44News a statement that can be read below:

GE continues to be fully committed to completing a thorough assessment of our former small motors plant, working closely with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Tell City neighborhood and local and state officials. We appreciate the support we’ve received, with nearly 75 percent of notified property owners participating in the indoor air sampling program. To date, we have found no indoor detections of trichloroethene (TCE) above state standards in the developed living areas of houses.

Homeowners in Tell City met to figure out the future of their community on August 12th. Another public meeting is set for August 21st.

Original story: Tell City Neighbors Gather To Discuss Property Concerns

