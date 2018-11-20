Home Kentucky General Election Results in Kentucky Officially Certified November 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Results from the election earlier this month have been officially certified in the state of Kentucky.

The State Board of Elections issued certificates of election to candidates who received the highest number of votes.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says more than 1.60 million Kentuckians cast ballots in this year’s general election.

The Board did not certify vote totals for the Constitutional Amendment, also known as “Marsy’s Law,” which was on the ballot on November 6th.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky will hear arguments regarding the amendment in February.

Click here for the full details on the officials results.

Comments

comments