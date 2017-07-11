Gender Identity Ordinance Withdrawn from Evansville City Council

An ordinance that would have amended part of Evnasville’s Human Relations Code is withdrawn. That amendment would have made it unlawful for a business to discriminate against someone based on their gender identity.

It would also have made it illegal for an employer to discriminate against someone based on race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

Vanderburgh Councilman Dan McGinn said, “So it’s just a little premature for us. We don’t know where it is in the state legislature and we’re not quite sure what rulings are being heard in the federal level and so it’s just a little early for us to be doing it at a local level to make it mandatory we just do not know the legal ramifications yet.”

Councilman McGinn said he believes the issue will be discussed statewide within the coming months.

Comments

comments