Home Indiana Evansville Geek And Comic Convention Comes Back To Town August 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Superheroes and everything Sci-Fi gathered at the Evansville Museum of Art, History, and Science.

All afternoon, cos-players celebrated Sci-fi, geek culture, and the art of comics at the second geek and comic con. The event was perfect for comic con enthusiasts, as well as first timers to the convention scene. The Geek and Comic Con was an opportunity for people in the Tri-State to really celebrate their passions of Sci-Fi.

Karen Malone stated “Today is a really fun opportunity for the Evansville and Tri-State community to celebrate their passions for Sci-Fi, geeks, comic books, and all sorts of things.”

The event had guest speakers such as author C.A. Jamison along with hands on activities, a costume contest, and more. If you missed out on Saturday’s fun, don’t worry, the Geek and Comic Con continues Sunday August 25th, starting at 11 AM.

Comments

comments