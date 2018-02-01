Home Indiana Gay Activists Group Urges Amazon to Avoid Indy For its Second Headquarters February 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A group is calling for Amazon to eliminate Indianapolis and 10 other cities from the shortlist for its next headquarters. The group No Gay, No Way says Indiana and the other states don’t do enough to protect those residents from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity particularly when it comes to employment protections.

The group also points to Indiana as not having a hate crime law on the books. Earlier this week another effort to push forward a hate crime bill failed in the legislature. The campaign also points out nine other states on Amazon’s list: Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Ohio.

No Gay, No Way Campaign Manager Conor Gaughan says, “How do you ask an LGBT couple who has a kid, and is looking at schools to come to a community where there are no bullying protections? Or ask employees to become citizens of a new city where there is no hate crime legislation.”

So far Amazon has yet to respond.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying, “Our city has demonstrated time and time again that Indianapolis is a place that welcomes all.”

