GasBuddy Ranks Indiana 5th For Highest Average Gas Price November 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Indiana has the fifth highest average price for a gallon of gas in the country. According to an analyst at GasBuddy.com, the main issue is supply.

Hurricane Harvey disrupted the supply chain that brings gas here to the Midwest and now one of those pipelines is leaking.

The leak should be fixed this week, but the effects of Hurricane Harvey will last much longer. GasBuddy estimates before the end of the year gas prices could be pushing $3 in Indiana.

“It hurts a lot when it`s more is $2.50, but when it gets to $3 it like drains it 24 you have to decide between what kind of loaf of bread you want or just getting the cheap bread,” says Arthur Whaley.

According to Triple A the average price gallon of gas Thursday in Indiana was $2.72. That’s up more than 40 cents over a month ago.



