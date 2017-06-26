Gas Tax, Registration Increase Effective July 1st

Hoosiers are bracing for tax increases at the pump.

Drivers in Indiana will pay ten cents more a gallon beginning July 1st. Some say the state needs to put money toward road improvements but question if the gas tax increase was the best way to do it.

Driver Kilian Horton says, “With the budget surplus we have, maybe they should have looked at other ways to pay for the road constructions projects. I get that we have one of the lowest gas taxes in the nation but at the same time I think that this can hurt people a lot more, especially when gas goes up again.”

The gas tax is not the only increase. Drivers will also have to pay an additional fifteen dollars for registration.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments