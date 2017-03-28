Home Indiana Gas Tax Passes Senate Committee with Added Tire Tax March 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana Senate Committee passed its verson of a plan to pay for road improvements across the state. The gas tax bill, House Bill 1002, passed 11-2. The measure would raise the gas tax by 10 cents over two years, includes an additional $15 vehicle registration fee and adds a $100 fee for commercial license plates.

The bill would also add a $5 fee on each new tire bought in the state. The senate bill differs from the house version, which immediately shifts all gas tax revenue to road improvements. The plan now moves to the full senate.

Lawmakers will need to reach a consensus on the bills before the end of the session.

