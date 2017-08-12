Gas Station Raids in Hopkins County

Four people are arrested after a raid on 3 convenience stores in Madisonville Saturday morning. It was part of a year long investigation, led by the FBI.

Search warrants were served at 3 gas stations in Madisonville, the Marathon on West Noel, the Stop and Go on East Center and the Shell Station on Main Street.

The FBI, USDA, Kentucky State Police, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Alcohol Beverage Control Officers took part.

Authorities say the 4 suspects are accused of fraudulent use of EBT benefit cards. They also say they found drugs and substantial amount of money at each of the locations.

All four suspects are in the Hopkins County Jail.

