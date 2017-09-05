44News | Evansville, IN

Gas Station Clerk Threatened With Knife in Evansville

September 5th, 2017 Evansville

Evansville Police say two suspects took off after threatening a gas station clerk with a knife.

It happened in the 3900 block of North Green River Road just after 2:30 Tuesday morning.

According to the Huck’s clerk someone showed up with a fake ID and he kept it.

He says the suspect later showed up with another man and threatened him with a knife, but the clerk was already on the phone with police.

The suspects ran off and officers are still looking for them.

