Gas Prices on the Rise

Fuel costs are going up and drivers are seeing the effects at the pump. Crude prices are the highest they’ve been in more than three years and are expected to climb higher. The national average for a gallon of regular is $2.81.

Two factors may be affecting the rise in prices, good economic growth globally, which is raising demand for fuel and OPEC initiating production cutbacks last year which has cut into supply.

Drivers out west along with places like Alaska, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania are paying the most at the pump the average retail price in those states is running as high as $3.60 per gallon.

In Evansville, they’re running between $2.60 and $2.90.

