Gas Pipeline Upgrades Underway in Evansville

Vectren crews are replacing gas mains in Evansville. This is part of the company’s effort to replace about 1,300 miles of pipeline throughout Indiana.

Vectren is spending more than five million dollars to retire more than eight miles of gas main and service lines in Evansville alone.

In the last 10 years, about 60 miles have already been replaced within the city – with 130 miles to go.

Streets affected during the first project include South Rotherwood Avenue, East Mulberry Street, Bellemeade Avenue, East Gum Street, Runnymede Avenue, and South Englewood Avenue.

To view an interactive map displaying all street in Evansville where construction will take place in 2018, click here.

Evansville is one of nearly 75 cities in Indiana undergoing this type of pipeline replacement.



