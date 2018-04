Home Indiana Gas Leak Near Castle Elementary Deemed Safe April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

Students at a Warrick County elementary school will remain indoors all day due to a gas leak in the area.

Castle Elementary School officials say a crew at a construction site on Oak Grove Road, behind the school, hit a gas line this morning.

The school is not in any danger, but a decision was made to keep students inside for recess as a precaution.

The leak is expected to be fixed later today.

Comments

comments