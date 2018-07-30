Home Indiana Gas Leak Causes Evacuations and Closed Intersections July 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Warrick County is asking motorists in Newburgh to avoid the intersection of Highway 261 and Oak Grove Road due to a gas leak.

The gas has been shut off and the intersection is open. It was closed for two hours following the leak.

John H Castle Elementary was evacuated due to the leak and a one mile radius around the intersection had to be closed so crews could work to fix it.

It’s not been said what caused the gas leak, though police say they believe it was hit by something that has yet to specified.

