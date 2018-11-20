Home Kentucky Gas Under $2 In Henderson, Fill Up Your Tank Before Thanksgiving Travel November 20th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Paying at the pump can sometimes be painful, but some gas stations in Kentucky are giving drivers a holiday deal.

Several gas stations on U.S. 41 in Henderson have gas for less than two dollars for the first time since 2016 and folks are definitely taking advantage of the low price.

This is not a mistake.

I repeat, gas is $1.99 in Henderson, Kentucky!

It’s the first time gas prices have fallen below 2-dollars a gallon since 2016.

So before you hit the road and head to your thanksgiving destination you may want to stop in Henderson to fill up your tank.

“When is the last time you saw gas prices this low?

“I can’t even remember the last time I am pretty excited about it though,” says Leslei Ghoverfield.

Folks aren’t wasting any time with the good gas deal.

“Yes we did, filled up today for $1.99 and it is very cheap,” says Henderson resident Gloria Sanders.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.61 – so 1.99 is quite the steal.

“Last time over in Evansville I think three of four days ago it was $2.79 so it went up to $3.15 so this is a good deal,” says Sanders.

“It was $2.12 when we were over there a few days ago and I also have a dodge pick up and it will be a lot cheaper filling that up,” Henderson resident Shannon Freeman.

Right now the average price in Indiana for regular fuel is $2.39 a gallon.

In Illinois it’s $2.55 and Kentucky’s $2.36.

Whether filling up a compact car, or an SUV passing through Henderson and filling up could save a few dollars.

“If you have a big or little SUV it may be a little more but you still cant beat… It beats that $50 $60 $70 dollars I want to tell you on a full tank of gas,” says Sanders.

“It cost about 60 dollars but I am hoping it will be like maybe $40 dollars which will be a lot better,” says Freeman.

Lines of cars had to stop on U.S. 41 in Henderson to gas up their tanks because they say a deal like this is just too good to miss.

“This is better for the family. It cuts back on their pockets for gas that way they can have more money gifts on shopping for black Friday and thanksgiving.”

Click here to check the gas prices in your area, or your holiday travel destination.

