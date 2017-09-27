Gary May – September 24th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Gary May talks about the Evansville Chapter of Veterans for Peace holding series of community lectures by noted peace activist and prolific author, Paul Chappell. This segment aired on Sunday, September 24th.

The Evansville Chapter of Veterans For Peace is hosting a series of community lectures by noted peace activist and prolific author, Paul K. Chappell. Paul is a West Point graduate who served in combat in Iraq. He’s the Peace Literacy Director at the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation in Santa Barbara. He’ll be speaking at Evansville’s Central Library on Saturday, October 7 from 1 – 3 pm. On Sunday, he’ll be at Memorial Baptist Church at 8 am. At 5:15 on Sunday, Paul will speak at Patchwork Central. He’ll end his area visit with a meeting with students on Monday, October 9 at Castle High School. Saturday and Sunday’s appearances are free and open to the public.

Paul is an expansive thinker and thought leader in the area of peace literacy, who has been widely recognized and acknowledged by Peace Icons such as Desmund

Tutu. Peace Literacy is a growing movement of educators and concerned citizens who want to empower people with the training, skills, and understanding needed to heal the root causes of our problems, rather than merely addressing surface symptoms. a society that is pre-literate in peace is a dangerous place for a democracy. Hegemony, even if untrue, is accepted. A peace literate world is a secure, just, and prosperous world.

Please join us to learn more about this innovative path to peace. Better yet, join us at Veterans For Peace and participate in our ongoing effort to promote peace. We welcome ALL who support our cause.

I’m Gary May and that’s what I have to say.

