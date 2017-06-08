Gary May – June 3rd, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Veterans for Peace’s Gary May, talked about how the city of Evansville used Memorial Day as an economic opportunity. This segment aired on Saturday, June 3rd.

Veterans For Peace once again filled a void in the National Memorial space by mobilizing thousands of people in an opportunity to bear witness on this just observed Memorial Day to ALL the costs of war on ALL sides.

I was proud to be among the thousands of Veterans For Peace members and like-minded people in awareness raising actions in Washington, DC. In the meantime, Evansville ignored the carnage of war using the proxy of economic opportunism in dedicating the City’s Wartime Museum, with nary a word about deaths, civilian, & combatants on all sides.

Our rallies included pressing for proper memorials for the combat dead in the wars with Iraq, Afghanistan and other post-Vietnam wars. We also petitioned for recognition and intervention on the problem of veteran suicides.

A grievous omission in the memorialization of war, is failing to acknowledge the death and suffering of civilians and combatants from the “other side”. Evansville is rapidly and proudly pursuing this sad outcome in its haughty and egregiously insensitive celebration of World War 2. Not only has the location of the planned museum changed, so too has the name. Apparently, it will now be known as the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Our Washington DC action concluded at the White House, where we delivered a letter from our National President to President Trump against his militarism and massive recommended increase in expenditures for war.

It’s long past the time to reject celebrations of wars’ killing and destruction and commit to PEACE. To ignore the cruel reality of war is to insult those of us who were participants in and affected by war. Let’s begin by believing and acting as if peace is possible.

I’m Gary May and that’s what I have to say.

Comments

comments