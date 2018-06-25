Gary May – June 24th, 2018

Let’s take a quick look at the state of affairs since the Trump Administration began: Nothing about assault weapons.

No hurricane relief (or accurate casualty count) for Puerto Rico. No resolution of Flint water crisis Ripping young children away from their parents, leading to permanent separation Continuing shameful scandals at the EPA. Massive vacancies in important federal agencies. Chronic lying, blatant racism ,shaming law enforcement institutions, alienating long term allies, praising historic adversaries.

So what’s he do next? He creates another massive bureaucracy for war…this time in SPACE. He orders a Space Force! Defense Secretary Mattis is on record in opposition to this new unneeded bureaucracy. The current US Air Force houses the US’s space capabilities and is none too keen on the establishment of a separate branch of service

Not only is a Space Force not needed—security experts agree the major threat to our national security now and in the foreseeable future is cyber warfare—it perpetuates the mindset of perpetual war. The Space Force would expand the war theater to the entire universe.

The Space Force is not wanted by military leaders. It’s not needed for national defense. It opens a Pandora’s Box and fuels endless war. Yet our president thinks this is the way to go in these times of turmoil, manufactured crises and, spitefully created human suffering.

In fairness, Mr. Trump ran on a platform that declared or foreshadowed these aberrations. He was elected. Many of his policies are being carried out by public employees whom we pay. A Space Force, if passed will be paid for by us. We and our so-called representatives remain timidly quiet.

Critics say that these actions and attitudes do not represent who we are. I disagree. The election, the funding, the lack of significant pushback betray EXACTLY who we are!





