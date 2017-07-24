Gary May – July 23rd, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Gary May, talked about Nuclear Weapons, World War II, and how powerful Nuclear Weapons are today versus during WWII. This segment aired on Sunday, July 23rd.

The United Nations action of July 7, 2017, ratified by 122 nations—but not the US–that produced this headline was doubtless major news in many media markets—but not here in good ‘ol Evansville where we’re fully immersed in celebrating WW II, where the assertion that the war was ended with the first and only uses of nuclear weapons in combat by any nation is accepted without question.

On the other hand, the consequences of use of nuclear bombs in combat were seared into our consciousness through images and first-person reports from survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki. War hawks highlight the deterrent effect of accumulating nuclear armaments as justification for their existence and proliferation.

The use of a nuclear weapon today would certainly be followed by retaliatory strikes. Today’s nuclear weapons are exponentially more powerful than the immensely powerful and destructive ones used by the US in Japan in WW II.

We at Veterans For Peace are committed to end the arms race and to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons. It’s prominently stated in our mission and statement of purpose. The UNs July 7 action, which we strongly support, moves us closer to this goal.

Let’s expand the local dialogue about WWII as we watch its US veterans rapidly leave us. Before ALL survivors are gone, let’s support this treaty to ban nuclear weapons and insist the US sign on so no other world citizen is threatened with annihilation by these horrific weapons. Join with us at Veterans For Peace to make this happen.

I’m Gary May and that’s what I have to say.

Comments

comments