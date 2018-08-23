Gary May – August 23rd, 2018

If you’re a student who could use some money and you have a penchant for film making and a commitment to making a difference, I have good news for you!

For the fourth consecutive year, Veterans For Peace, Evansville Chapter 104 is awarding an unrestricted $1000 scholarship to a high school senior in Vanderburgh, Posey, Gibson, or Warrick counties or a college student from USI, UE, Ivy Tech Southwest, or Oakland City University. The award winner will be announced on Armistice Day, November 11.

The award will be made to one student for a winning film of 5 minutes or less supporting the cause of peace. A link to entry information will be available from your school guidance office or financial aid office after September 1.

Veterans For Peace pursue the following goals. 1. Increase public awareness of the causes and costs of war; 2. Restrain our governments from intervening, overtly and covertly, in the internal affairs of other nations; 3. End the arms race and to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons; 4. Seek justice for veterans and victims of war; 5. Abolish war as an instrument of national policy.

Veterans For Peace is an international membership organization headquartered in St. Louis. We have over 150 US chapters as well as chapters in Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, Korea. Membership is open to any veteran or non-veterans who share our commitment to peace. Our scholarship program reflects our commitment to “pay it forward” by sensitizing tomorrow’s leaders to the tragic costs of war and to inspire them to work for peace.

I am very proud to be the namesake for this scholarship program.

I’m Gary May and that’s what I have to say.



