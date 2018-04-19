Gary May – April 19th, 2018

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Gary May talks about Trump’s Administration and how he should provide real support to veterans rather than planning a military parade. This segment aired on Thursday, April 19th.

Veterans For Peace completely condemns the Trump Administration’s plans for a military parade later this year. We call on all people who believe in our nation’s democratic ideals to stand together and say no to this outrageous, pomp and circumstance parade of military personnel and hardware for no reason other than to feed a pompous ego.

The Administration claims that the purpose of the parade is to give, “a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.” But there has not been a call by U.S. service members or veterans for a parade. In fact, Military Times conducted an informal poll with more than 51,000 respondents. As of early February, 89 percent responded, “No. It’s a waste of time and troops are too busy.” Vets are not props!

If the president wants to show gratitude to the troops, provide real support:

– Develop better programs and services to reduce suicide rates

– Cultivate a culture where asking for help to manage Post Traumatic Stress is not perceived as weak.

– Stop trying to privatize the Veterans Health Administration and provide it with more funding and staff.

– Continue to reduce the number of homeless veterans.

– Increase the pay of service members who must use SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as food stamps) to feed their families.

– Stop Deporting Veterans, separating them from their friends and families including their children. Thank them for their service by bringing them home.

We at Veterans For Peace say there’s too much important work to do for vets to waste money on a senseless parade to satisfy a weak ego.

I’m Gary May and that’s what I have to say.

