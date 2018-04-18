Home Indiana Gary Arrested After Trespassing At Gibson Co. Hotel April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Gary, Indiana man is behind bars after deputies say he trespassed at a Haubstadt hotel. The incident happened last night just before 8:30 at the Baymont Inn.

When deputies arrived, they began an investigation into the incident. Deputies requested Carlton Upshaw, 38, leave the property, and he would be arrested if he returned to the property.

A short time later, deputies say Upshaw returned to the Baymont Inn and was taken into custody.

Upshaw is charged with trespassing. He’s being held on a $650 cash bond in the Gibson County Jail.

