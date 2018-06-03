Garvin Park Stops Traffic For The Day

Garvin Park stopped traffic this afternoon to celebrate the opening of a new trail on Main Street.

The Pedestrian Parade celebrates the newly reconstructed North Main Complete Street with bicycle/pedestrian trail. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cutting the ribbon at the intersection of North Main St and Division.

following the ceremony, The Evansville Trails Coalition hosted the Evansville Streets Alive Festival. It was a car free festival meaning Garvin Park closed off all surrounding vehicle traffic. This created community space for people to walk, dance, bike, skate, play games, or simply enjoy the day with friends and family.

Over 35 activities at Garvin Park including Canoeing, Water Zorbs, Bicycling, Roller Skating, Walk-A-Dog Booth, Inflatables, Evansville Pedicab, and More

